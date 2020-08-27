Immigrants in Trump Naturalization Ceremony Didn’t Know They Would Be Part of RNC: WSJ
BAMBOOZLED
Two of the immigrants featured in a naturalization ceremony led by President Donald Trump and shown during the second night of the Republican National Convention didn’t know they would be part of the convention, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sudha Narayanan and Neimat Awadelseid told the Journal they didn’t mind being part of the political event and had spent most of Wednesday celebrating their newfound citizenship. “We were just happy it was happening in a special place,” Narayanan said. “It was just a happy moment that I was cherishing with my husband. This is a very great honor that the United States has extended to me.” Three others participated in the ceremony, but the Journal did not reach them for comment. Critics said the president politicized the nonpartisan functions of government in service of his re-election campaign by hosting a naturalization ceremony as part of his party convention.