ICE Blames ‘Political Rhetoric’ for Shots Fired at Texas Office
Bullets fired through windows of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices in San Antonio, Texas, were part of a “targeted attack” aimed at federal employees, according to the FBI. No one was injured when shots were fired at several windows in a federal building housing ICE offices on Tuesday, but “had the bullets gone two inches in another direction, we could be here today talking about the murder of a federal official,” said Christopher Combs, the FBI's special agent in charge in San Antonio. ICE blamed the attack on “political rhetoric” and “misinformation” about the Trump administration’s immigration and detention policies. “This disturbing public discourse shrouds our critical law enforcement function and unnecessarily puts our officers’ safety at risk,” Daniel Bible, ICE's director for San Antonio, said in a statement. None of the offices that came under attack housed migrants.