Immigration Goons Accused of ‘Straight Up Lying’ in L.A. Dodgers Bust Up

The iconic Los Angeles Dodgers went to war with ICE Thursday after an immigration raid that ended at the ballpark went off the rails.

The MLB team’s official X account claimed they turned away ICE agents after a crowd gathered to protest against unfolding raids.

ICE slapped down the Dodgers, insisting that it was a Customs and Border Patrol operation rather than them. The distinction between the two agencies may have been lost on protesters who objected to van loads of people being scooped up by immigration officials. ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, California Congressman Jimmy Gomez claimed we shouldn’t believe a word any of them say. “Most of the time, what they’re saying is a lie,” he told CNN, accusing officials of “straight up lying” about Thursday’s arrests.

ICE agents requested access to Dodger Stadium parking lots on Thursday but they were turned away. Katelyn Mulcahy/Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Footage from the scene showed officers wearing masks and tactical gear alongside black vans being escorted off the property. A large crowd is visible protesting against the sudden appearance.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” a statement from the Dodgers said on X. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

The situation escalated when ICE claimed in an X post: “False. We were never there.”

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that the officers were in fact from CBP. “This had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” a post read. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

CBP, who has been active in recent L.A. protests using crowd control devices including predator drones and Black Hawk helicopters, were at the Hollywood Home Depot to make arrests, sources told NewsNation. Several agents could be seen taking people into custody in video obtained by NBC Los Angeles.

However, as the situation escalated at the Home Depot, CBP made the decision to transfer several people who were detained to transport vans in an open parking lot at Dodger Stadium.

“Agents say no one came over and told them to leave,” a source told NewsNation.

President Donald Trump's mass immigration crackdown has resulted in major protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents nationwide. Stephanie Keith/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Dodgers told The Athletic Thursday that they are planning to assist immigrant groups affected by President Donald Trump’s mass immigration crackdown and a series of militarized raids across the city. A further statement from the team was expected later on Thursday.

ICE agents have ramped up their campaign to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, often in forceful or violent ways, to the outrage of Democrats nationwide. The recent escalation in Los Angeles sparked massive protests, and the Dodger’s upcoming announcement will be their first official response to the chaos.

The Dodgers have previously declined to comment on the situation, and some local residents wondered if the team was collaborating with agents.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously called the events in Los Angeles “unsettling” before deferring any further statement, adding “I haven’t dug enough and can’t speak intelligently on it.”

Player Kiké Hernández was the only team member to issue a public statement on the matter. “I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own,” he wrote in the post. “I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday that they are planning to assist immigrant groups affected by President Donald Trump's mass immigration crackdown. Katelyn Mulcahy/Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

He added: “ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants.”

The Dodgers former Spanish-language broadcaster, Jaime Jarrín, also shared his thoughts on Instagram. “As an immigrant who came to this country 70 years ago, I know firsthand the hope, courage, and determination it takes to build a new life in a new land,” he said. “I’ve always believed that immigration isn’t just part of the American story; it is the American story.”