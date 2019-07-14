CHEAT SHEET
Immigration Raids Begin a Day Early in New York City
President Trump said this week that federal agents would conduct roundups of undocumented immigrants in numerous cities on Sunday—but it appears the raids began a day early in New York City. According to The Wall Street Journal, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents descended on Harlem and Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood and began knocking on doors. New York City officials have been advising immigrants of their rights ahead of the raids, and on Saturday the targeted New Yorkers turned away the agents because they did not have warrants, the Journal reported.