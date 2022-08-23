Impaled Skull Leads Cops to Iowa Woman’s Accused Killer
GRUESOME
An Iowa man has been arrested and charged with homicide after he allegedly murdered and dismembered a women, then impaled her head on a stick. The arrest of Nathan Gilmore, 22, carried with it a slew of unnerving clues, including a satanic goat’s head pentagram found in the alleged killer’s home, and threatening Snapchat messages that suggest Gilmore was sexually excited by the act of killing, according to the official complaint. On the evening of July 12, 2021, a wandering teenager in Mitchell County, Iowa, came upon the impaled skull inside Greenbelt River Trail Park, and the remains were later linked to Angela Bradbury, 29, through family DNA and dental records. Gilmore was reportedly with the victim the last day she was seen alive. While being interviewed by police, Gilmore said he was at the park the day Bradbury’s skull was found, where he said he spoke to authorities. Upon investigating his home, officials found GPS coordinates marking the location where Bradbury’s skull was found.