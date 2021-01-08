Impeach? You Bet. Then Investigate and Humiliate Trump and His Gang.

At first, it felt like the Democrats would do what they always do. What Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said they’d do when he was asked whether the Democrats would impeach Donald Trump over his Michael Corleone phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. No, he said, in that typical Democratic way; he hadn’t viewed the transcript, and “we’re not looking backward, we’re looking forward.”

Dear God, not again.

When Congress adjourned after certifying the electoral count, after the most shocking terrorist-insurrectionist-riot in the history of this country, it looked like the Democrats were going to do their usual duck and cover in such situations. They all flew back to their districts, and it seemed as if that was that.