Here’s How Republicans Are Trying to Distance Trump From Rudy

House Republicans have a big, Rudy Giuliani-shaped problem.

President Trump’s personal attorney has spent the past few months repeating his various Ukraine conspiracy theories to anyone who’ll listen, and witnesses say he was pressing Ukrainian officials for a quid pro quo. If you’re in the business of defending the president from impeachment, that’s a problem, and the only way to deal with it is to try to put some distance between Trump and his own lawyer. It’s not an easy task, so how are Republicans going about it?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.