Pence’s Office Refuses to Declassify Call With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Vice President Mike Pence’s office has refused a request to declassify his September phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pence’s counsel rejected the request from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), which came after Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified about the call, but told lawmakers that specific details of the conversation were classified. Pence’s office said the vice president didn’t discuss the impeachment inquiry, which has revolved around President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, so there was no need to release the transcript. “It is clear from public testimony that the vice president never raised the Bidens, Burisma, or CrowdStrike in his conversation with President Zelensky,” Pence’s office said in the response letter, adding: “As such, the request to declassify and release another world leader transcript serves no purpose.”