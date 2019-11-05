CHEAT SHEET
Testimony by Two of Trump’s Ukraine ‘Three Amigos’ to Be Released Tuesday
Testimony from two of the “three amigos” who were tasked with running Ukraine policy for President Trump will be made public Tuesday. Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said he'll release interviews with Kurt Volker, Trump’s former lead on Ukraine negotiations, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Together with Trump’s secretary of energy, Rick Perry, Volker and Sondland have been named by some impeachment witnesses as the “three amigos” who led Trump’s alternative policy in Ukraine. The release will come after the committee made transcripts public Monday that revealed testimony by Marie Yovanovitch, Trump’s former ambassador to Ukraine, and Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Both said the State Department was being used for domestic political purposes.