Impeachment Lawyer Dan Goldman Wins New York Primary

Attorney and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune Dan Goldman won his Democratic primary election in New York’s 10th Congressional District Tuesday, beating out a crowded field of contenders and kicking incumbent Rep. Mondaire Jones (D) to the curb.

Amid the chaos of redistricting, NY-10 became a magnet for Democratic hopefuls. Incumbent NY-10 Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) opted to run in a neighboring district instead, while Jones began his run in NY-10 after his original district was split. But Jones’ incumbency didn’t ward off newcomers, including Goldman as the more moderate of the group, and rising progressive stars like New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D) and New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera (D).

With the bulk of the progressive vote ultimately split in three different directions between Jones, Niou and Rivera, Goldman had a path toward victory that a moderate may not have otherwise seen in the district. Leaning on his role as lead counsel for the first impeachment of former President Trump, Goldman framed himself as a pragmatist and reliable vote for the mainstream Democratic agenda.

And though Jones’ seniority would usually give him an edge with endorsements, Goldman managed to win some notable support, including an endorsement of the New York Times editorial board.

NY-10 is heavily blue and Goldman will likely face little contest in winning the general election this fall.