Impeachment Moves to Next Step With Intelligence Committee Vote to Approve Report

The House Intelligence Committee voted on Tuesday night to approve its lengthy report on its investigation into President Trump and Ukraine, officially moving the next phase of the impeachment process to the House Judiciary Committee.

The report, which was released earlier Tuesday, was voted out of Chairman Adam Schiff’s panel on a party line vote, effectively wrapping up a major part of the committee’s work. Lawmakers exited the hearing, which lasted less than an hour, saying it wasn’t an especially contentious meeting.

The Democrats’ report encompasses testimony from over a dozen witnesses and supporting documents, including newly public phone records from key players in the inquiry. It is expected to form the basis for any articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee will draw up. That panel’s impeachment hearings begin Wednesday.