Impeachment Report Accuses Trump of ‘Multiple Federal Crimes’
President Donald Trump is accused of committing criminal bribery and wire fraud in the full report from the House Judiciary Committee. The report will accompany articles of impeachment when they’re voted on later this week. Politico reports that the summary of the case against Trump accuses him of committing “multiple federal crimes,” including directing a months-long pressure scheme to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. “Although President Trump’s actions need not rise to the level of a criminal violation to justify impeachment, his conduct here was criminal,” the Democrats argue. They go on to condemn Trump’s behavior as “both constitutional and criminal in character” and say he “betrayed the people of this nation” and should be removed from office. The report was released a day before the Rules Committee considers the articles of impeachment, ahead of a likely House vote Wednesday.