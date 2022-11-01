Imposter Student Found Living in Stanford University Dorm
‘GAPS EXIST’
A man posing as a sophomore studying pre-med at Stanford University had been living in a dorm on the school’s Palo Alto, California campus for nearly a month before being caught by staff last Thursday, according to a report by the student-run Stanford Daily. William Curry of Birmingham, Alabama, has allegedly been living on and off in various Stanford buildings since last December and floated a bogus tale that he had been recruited to the Stanford track team. During the second week of the fall semester, which began Sept. 26, Curry reportedly set himself up in the basement of Crothers Hall, which “was believable due to rumors that students were placed in the basement... due to a shortage of housing on campus,” students told the Daily. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, Stanford officials said “the unique aspects of Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to integrate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist” in the university’s security protocols.