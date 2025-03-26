Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Accused of Sex Assault Checks Into Inpatient Program
ME TIME
Joe Gatto said he’s taking a step back from the public eye following the accusations.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 26 2025
5:15PM EDT
Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Cause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
Trumpland
New Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Isabel van Brugen
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell