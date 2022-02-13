Mentally Unstable Quran-Burner Stoned to Death by Mob in Pakistan
BARBARIC
A mob in Pakistan overpowered police and stoned to death a mentally unstable man who supposedly burned a copy of the Quran inside a mosque. Then they hung his body from a tree, authorities told the Associated Press. The horrifying incident in the Punjab province captured the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said police “failed in their duty” to protect the man from the vigilantes. “We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynching will be dealt with with the full severity of the law,” he said. The local police chief said the victim, Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, was likely not in his right mind. “The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said.