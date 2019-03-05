In a First, Alabama Court Recognizes Aborted Fetus as Person With Rights
THAT’S NEW
An Alabama court has recognized an aborted fetus as a person with legal rights, a decision that's reportedly never been made anywhere in the United States before. The decision allows the baby's would-be-father, and the baby, to sue the abortion clinic and others involved in terminating the pregnancy. “We have already had a victory, and it was the first one of its kind ever,” attorney for the father Brent Helms said. “This is the first estate that I'm aware of that has ever been opened for an aborted baby.” Now that the terminated baby is recognized as a person, the father, Ryan Magers, legally represents it. “It can further pursue not only me, but other fathers, other future fathers, can pursue it as well,” Magers said. Magers and the baby, named “Baby Roe” in court documents, are suing the Alabama Women's Center and others involved in terminating the pregnancy. The pregnancy was reportedly terminated six weeks after the mother learned she was pregnant. Helms said he believes the case could eventually reach the Supreme Court. The Alabama Women's Center must respond to the lawsuit by April 1.