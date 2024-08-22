Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.

NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.

“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they don’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either.”

Trump then got into his vehicle surrounded by Secret Service agents.

The majority of Bradley’s interview concerned Trump’s relationship with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who will reportedly drop out of the race and endorse the former president. Kennedy also seems to be seeking the promise of a Cabinet position if Trump were to be elected.

In the brief interview, Trump claimed he and Kennedy “haven’t talked about that yet,” but didn’t rule it out.

“We’ll see. I have a lot of respect for him, and I think he’s a lot of respect for me. I just heard this as news flashes, and you know, we’ve had a good relationship for a long period of time. If he endorses, that would be an honor for me,” Trump said.

“I have good respect for him. Smart guy. A little different, but very smart. And we will take his endorsement.”

Kennedy and Trump are both scheduled to hold campaign events in Arizona on Friday, about 30 minutes apart.

When asked if they would meet up on the same stage, Trump didn’t reveal much at all.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.