The latest move by a Georgia judge ruling that two defendants could be tried separately from Donald Trump and 16 others in the Georgia 2020 election case could prove problematic for the former president.

That’s according to MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast Glenn Kirschner, who joins The New Abnormal this week to spell out Trump’s latest legal challenges stemming from the separation of Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro’s cases.

“There are a couple of other things in play when you have to split defendants up like this and one is really bad for Donald Trump,” Kirschner explains.

“You know who has no voice in that first trial? Donald Trump, because his lawyers aren’t there, they can’t attack anything. Them highlighting the fact that Donald Trump is the mob boss, is the Svengali controlling all of the crimes of the others, that is something that is going to be pretty dramatically presented in trial one. And that’s going to help in the court of public opinion where Donald Trump fights every battle. He never fights a battle in a court of law, because he can’t win. He fights it in the court of public opinion and he may have met his match.”

Plus! Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm joins the show to explain why Americans should agree with a delegation of Australian politicians who flew to Washington to meet with members of Congress and civil rights leaders, urging the Biden administration to drop the prosecution of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

