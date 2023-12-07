CHEAT SHEET
In His Final Moments, Norman Lear's Family Sang His Sitcoms' Theme Songs
101-year-old Norman Lear, the television legend who created hit shows including All in the Family and The Jeffersons, spent his final moments being serenaded by his family—who sang many of the theme songs he made iconic during his career, his son-in-law Jon LaPook told CBS News. “The family was gathered around the bed, he was very comfortable and resting peacefully, and we did what we knew he would want,” LaPook said on CBS Mornings. “We were singing songs from Les Mis, and also some of the songs from his TV shows.” LaPook added that “we wanted him to have a gentle landing and have no pain.”