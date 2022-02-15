CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
In Latest Indignity, Facebook Employees Will Now Be Called 'Metamates'
GO TEAM!
Read it at Twitter
There's a mayday in rebrand-land, as employees at the social media giant Meta will now refer to each other as "Metamates," CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in an employee town hall on Tuesday. According to long-time executive Andrew Bosworth, the term was coined by the cognitive scientist Douglas Hofstadter and is a play on the naval-inspired slogan used at Instagram: “ship, shipmates, self.” Facing years of negative press and a desire to usher in a new vision of the internet, Facebook rebranded as Meta late last year, a play on the futuristic “metaverse” it hopes to bring to fruition.