In-N-Out Burger Bans Workers in 5 States From Wearing COVID-19 Masks
SERVICE WITH A SMILE
In-N-Out Burger has told employees in five states that they will no longer be allowed to wear a medical mask at work without a doctor’s note, a company spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday. The rule change, first reported in an internal memo that leaked on Twitter, will go into effect on Aug. 14 and applies to restaurant locations in Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It is being instituted to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals,” according to the memo. Failure to comply could result in disciplinary action, “up to and including termination of employment.” Workers at California and Oregon locations will still be allowed to mask up if they desire without a requisite note.