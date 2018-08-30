In-N-Out Burger Makes $25K GOP Donation, Sparking Calls for Boycott

Customers are calling for a boycott of In-N-Out after the West Coast burger chain reportedly donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party. SF Gate reports that a public filing from the California Secretary of State’s website was shared on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, raising a firestorm of outrage on social media. With the hashtag “#boycottinnout,” social-media users called on customers to stop buying the chain’s famous “Double Double” cheeseburgers and “Animal Style” fries. “Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party,” wrote Eric Bauman, chairman of the California Democratic Party. “It’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!” One user tweeted that news of the donation “really bums me out because I’m a regular customer... BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP!” Another user stated that they would be buying food from the chain’s competitors from now on: “Sadly, my favorite fast food restaurant is cancelled. I’m team Five Guys and Shake Shack now.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10