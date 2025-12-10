In-N-Out Drops ’67′ From Ticket Orders After Viral Trend Gets Out of Control
In-N-Out Burger has reportedly removed the number ‘67’ from its ticket-based ordering system after losing patience with the hordes of teenagers lining up to cause chaos once the number is called. An employee at a California-based branch of the fast-food chain told People that the number had been quietly retired, along with the number ‘69.’ The move comes after ‘6-7’ became a viral trend amongst children and teens earlier this year. Throngs of youngsters hang around counters and burst into loud, disruptive celebrations when the number is called. The phrase, which doesn’t really mean anything, is associated with several pieces of viral brainrot, the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, and NBA star LaMelo Ball, who is 6ft 7in tall. Dictionary.com immortalized the phrase as their word of the year for 2025, defining it as “a viral, ambiguous slang term that has waffled its way through Gen Alpha social media and school hallways.” Steve Johnson, director of Lexicon of the Dictionary Media Group, described the phrase, “Something that you would have thought would have gone away, it just kept on growing larger and larger, snowballing into kind of like a cultural phenomenon.”