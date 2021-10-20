Another In-N-Out Punished for Refusing to Check Customers’ Vaccinations
ON THE OUTS
In-N-Out is not feeling the California love. The iconic West Coast burger chain is feuding with two local governments over vaccine mandates. One In-N-Out location in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf was temporarily shut down this week for not checking customers’ vaccination status, as is required of all restaurants in the city that offer indoor dining. Another in the Northern California county of Contra Costa was issued two fines, a total of $750, for failing to check vaccine cards. Contra Costa County officials said they visited the location three times to give warnings before imposing the fines. The company has reopened its San Francisco franchise sans indoor dining. In-N-Out’s chief legal officer called San Francisco’s vaccine mandate “offensive” and said the company would not “segregate” customers. He added, “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”