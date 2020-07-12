Here's Who Drives the Anti-LGBTQ Agenda in Poland Elections

The final round of Poland’s presidential election, which is being held Sunday, has been dominated by incumbent President Andrzej Duda’s efforts to mobilize voters against the country’s LGBT Q people. It has been a very ugly campaign, with the groundwork carefully laid.

“ Ordo Iuris takes the homophobic sentiments from the streets and translates them into law. ”

Hubert Sobecki, who has been an activist for LGBT Q rights in Poland for more than a decade, says, “I have never seen anything like the harassment of the past one and a half years.”

Naturally, most attention has been focused on the two rivals in the runoff election, Duda and the more liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, who says he will stand up for minorities. Trzaskowski has taken part in LGBTQ marches, but he also has said he would oppose adoptions by same-sex couples. This is 93-percent Catholic Poland, after all. As the BBC noted, Duda constantly claims Trzaskowski is “in cahoots with Jewish and LGBTQ interest groups.”