In Sad Self-Own, J.D. Vance Says Vice Presidents Don't ‘Really Matter’

Republican senator and Donald Trump’s would-be Veep J.D. Vance downplayed the role a vice president plays in an election—in other words, his own—during a podcast interview that aired Friday.

According to Politico, Vance made the comments on the “FULL SEND PODCAST,” hosted by Canadian YouTuber Kyle Forgeard.

“My attitude is, it doesn’t really matter, as much as this hits my ego,” Vance said. “People are going to vote primarily for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris. That’s the way these things go.”

“I think my job over the next few months is to just drive home the message that Kamala Harris has been a bad vice president, and she’d be a worse president,” he continued, self-deprecatingly.

Trump had seemed to echo Vance’s sentiments during his controversial interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference this week.

“Historically, the vice president, in terms of the election, does not have any impact,” Trump told the panel. “I mean, virtually no impact … virtually never has it mattered.”

“You’re voting for the president, and you can have a vice president who is outstanding in every way,” he added. “And I think J.D. is, I think that all of them would have been, but you’re not voting that way. You’re voting for the president,” Trump added.

Vance’s comments come on the heels of other odd and polarizing comments he’s made in recent weeks, as well as those that have resurfaced since he was tapped for the vice presidency by Trump.

One of the most notable was his characterization of leaders in the Democratic party as “childless cat ladies, miserable at their own lives.” He made the comment in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, but it has since come back to haunt him.