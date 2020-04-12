In This Time of Coronavirus ‘War,’ I Really Miss Winston Churchill

BLOOD, TOIL, TEARS, AND SWEAT

What does it take to face the Apocalypse? We are now learning something important about what we need and who has to provide it. But are we up to it?

Clive Irving

It wasn’t part of the plan, but as it has turned out my life will be bookended by two versions of hell.

I was 7 years old when my country, Great Britain, went to war in 1939; I am now 87 years old as my eventual home, the United States, is engulfed in a pandemic.

You grow up fast in wartime. Your life gets compressed, concertina style.

Both are threats of a scale that changes everyone’s lives. The first was catastrophic but tangible; the second is catastrophic but invisible. They are utterly different experiences. Yet they share two fundamentals: people have to change habits fast and work together to survive, and the outcome depends on the quality of political leadership.