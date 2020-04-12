In This Time of Coronavirus ‘War,’ I Really Miss Winston Churchill

It wasn’t part of the plan, but as it has turned out my life will be bookended by two versions of hell.

I was 7 years old when my country, Great Britain, went to war in 1939; I am now 87 years old as my eventual home, the United States, is engulfed in a pandemic.

“ You grow up fast in wartime. Your life gets compressed, concertina style. ”

Both are threats of a scale that changes everyone’s lives. The first was catastrophic but tangible; the second is catastrophic but invisible. They are utterly different experiences. Yet they share two fundamentals: people have to change habits fast and work together to survive, and the outcome depends on the quality of political leadership.