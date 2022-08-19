‘Incel’ and Nick Fuentes Fan Threatened to Attack TPUSA Event in Tampa, Feds Say
RIGHT-ON-RIGHT CRIME
A San Antonio man who sympathizes with the so-called incel movement and reportedly attended the conservative CPAC confab in Dallas last year is facing federal charges over an alleged threat to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa last month. Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, 19, was arrested Aug. 11 on one count of making threatening interstate communications along with one count of possession of child pornography, stemming from three images investigators found on his cellphone, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The case against Velasquez was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, which speculated he was targeting TPUSA because the group had excluded far-right firebrand Nick Fuentes from its gathering last year. In a Telegram post on Friday, Fuentes denied any affiliation with Velasquez, insisting he “had nothing to do with me or America First.”