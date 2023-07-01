‘Incendiary Devices’ Found After Atlanta Police Training Academy Fire
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
Early Saturday morning, several motorcycles burst into flames inside the parking deck of the Atlanta Police Training Academy, according to fire officials. Authorities received reports of the blaze just before 2:20 a.m. on Southside Industrial Parkway and extinguished the fire before discovering “incendiary devices” at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp described it as one of many “attacks of public safety resources,” which he called “outrageous and completely inexcusable.” “This planned destruction of property and attempted use of explosive devices put both lives and community assets in danger,” Kemp wrote in a statement. “Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people.”