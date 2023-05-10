CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Incest Monster Josef Fritzl Issues Bonkers Statement From Prison

    DERANGED

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Defendant Josef Fritzl is pictured during proceedings on the last day the last day of his trial

    REUTERS/Robert Jaeger

    Josef Fritzl, the Austrian man whose trial for kidnapping and raping his own daughter horrified people around the world, has expressed his hopes to one day see his family again. “I definitely believe that I am going to see them again one day,” Fritzl told The Sun, in what the outlet described as a “rambling statement” issued from prison. Fritzl has been serving a life sentence since 2009 for the rape and abuse of his captive daughter, a 24-year-long nightmare during which he fathered seven children with her, one of which Fritzl killed. Fritzl, now 87 and suspected to have dementia, also bizarrely detailed his diet and workout regimen, both in service of his plan to live for another several decades. “I want to live to 130 - that’s my plan,” he said.

    Read it at The Sun