Incest Monster Josef Fritzl Issues Bonkers Statement From Prison
DERANGED
Josef Fritzl, the Austrian man whose trial for kidnapping and raping his own daughter horrified people around the world, has expressed his hopes to one day see his family again. “I definitely believe that I am going to see them again one day,” Fritzl told The Sun, in what the outlet described as a “rambling statement” issued from prison. Fritzl has been serving a life sentence since 2009 for the rape and abuse of his captive daughter, a 24-year-long nightmare during which he fathered seven children with her, one of which Fritzl killed. Fritzl, now 87 and suspected to have dementia, also bizarrely detailed his diet and workout regimen, both in service of his plan to live for another several decades. “I want to live to 130 - that’s my plan,” he said.