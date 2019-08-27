CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DENIED

    Incoming Harvard Freshman Says His Visa Was Revoked Over Friends’ Social-Media Posts

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

    A 17-year-old Palestinian incoming Harvard University freshman who lives in Tyre, Lebanon, said he was refused entry to the United States on Friday—after more than five hours of questioning by authorities—over his friends’ social-media posts. Ismail Ajjawi told The Harvard Crimson in a statement that immigration officers canceled his visa and deported him after he arrived at Boston Logan International Airport to begin the fall semester at Harvard. A university spokesman said the school is “working closely with the student’s family and appropriate authorities to resolve this matter so that he can join his classmates in the coming days.” U. S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Michael McCarthy told the Crimson that authorities found Ajjawi “inadmissible” to the country.

    Read it at The Harvard Crimson