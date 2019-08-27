CHEAT SHEET
DENIED
Incoming Harvard Freshman Says His Visa Was Revoked Over Friends’ Social-Media Posts
A 17-year-old Palestinian incoming Harvard University freshman who lives in Tyre, Lebanon, said he was refused entry to the United States on Friday—after more than five hours of questioning by authorities—over his friends’ social-media posts. Ismail Ajjawi told The Harvard Crimson in a statement that immigration officers canceled his visa and deported him after he arrived at Boston Logan International Airport to begin the fall semester at Harvard. A university spokesman said the school is “working closely with the student’s family and appropriate authorities to resolve this matter so that he can join his classmates in the coming days.” U. S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Michael McCarthy told the Crimson that authorities found Ajjawi “inadmissible” to the country.