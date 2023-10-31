Everyone knows: the real highlight of Halloween is the treats. Whether you’re enjoying a chill night watching horror movies with friends or looking to spice up your Halloween party, Indacloud has the right potion—legal and powerful THC goodies. To make the deal even sweeter, Indacloud is running a spooktacular Halloweed sale—a 35% sitewide discount—and offering free shipping. All you have to do is enter the code SPOOKY35 at checkout.

Gelato 33 Delta 8 Vape Pen Price reflects 35% discount Great for on-the-go use, this vape is a balanced hybrid strain that gives you a nice and relaxing high. Each puff is filled with sweet hints of citrus. It's an excellent choice for cannabis beginners and enthusiasts alike. Buy At Indacloud $ 23 Free Shipping

Fruit Punch Dope Rope THC Gummy Price reflects 35% discount Indacloud’s Dope Rope packs a powerful blast of nostalgia and taste. This flavorful, candy-pebble-covered treat boasts both Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. Indacloud dubs the Dope Rope as the strongest edible it's ever made, so you’re in for uncharted Halloween heights. Buy At Indacloud $ 10 Free Shipping

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cereal Treat Price reflects a 35% discount Indacloud's new cereal treat has a colossal 420mg of Delta-9 THC (definitely not a single-serving portion) with hints of everyone's favorite fall flavor—pumpkin spice. You're going to live, laugh, love it. However, this is a limited run. Once all these edibles are gone, they're not coming back. Buy At Indacloud $ 26 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.