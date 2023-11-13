Black Friday season is here, bringing an influx of holiday discounts that are as sweet as cranberry sauce on Turkey Day. Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or casual consumer, Indacloud's 40%-off site-wide sale is here to help you get higher at a lower cost.

Indacloud offers a large selection of flavorful, fully-legal THC-infused products that pack a powerful punch. Just in time for the holiday, the cannabis company is offering a significant 40% off sitewide with the discount code BLACKDAILY, as well as free shipping on all items. This sale is the perfect chance to stock up on all the strong, tasty treats that will give you a buzz through the holiday season and beyond.

Not sure where to start? You can’t go wrong with these premium cereal treats, which contain ten edible buds—playfully crafted to represent real nuggets of cannabis—each with 50mg of Delta 8, or 500mg total per package. These yummy edibles will help you blast off into space and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.

Minty Thins Cereal Treats Price reflects 40% discount with code Buy At Indacloud $ 15

For an extra boost of fall zest, grab a 420mg Pumpkin Spice Latte cereal treat—the perfect post-turkey relaxation aid. These buzzy bites are limited edition, so make sure to act fast!

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cereal Treat Price reflects 40% discount with code Buy At Indacloud $ 24

Need an even more powerful punch? Try Indacloud’s dispensary-grade Delta 9 gummies which are formulated to give you an exceptionally pure and strong high, and come in sweet soda flavors that are sure to satisfy your tastebuds. Beginners, beware!

Orange Soda THC Gummies Price reflects 40% discount with code Buy At Indacloud $ 18

In addition to its array of edibles, Indacloud also has a selection of high-quality vapes, concentrates, pre-rolls, and more, all of which are eligible for the same 40% discount. Add some buzz to your Black Friday purchases—all you have to do is use the code BLACKDAILY at checkout, and you’re good to go!

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.