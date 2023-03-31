CHEAT SHEET
35 Dead After Well’s Cover Collapses in Temple
Rescuers pulled 35 bodies from a well at a temple in India after the well’s cover collapsed, officials said Friday. The disaster at the Hindu temple in Indore, central India, on Thursday sparked an emergency response of almost 140 rescuers as dozens of people fell into the well’s water—though locals said the first ambulance didn’t arrive at the scene for over an hour. An excavator was brought in to pull down one of the temple’s walls in an effort to help people escape the disaster. “We have so far recovered 35 bodies and the rescue operation is continuing,” district administrator Ilayaraja T. said as rescue efforts continued into Friday. Sixteen people injured in the incident remained hospitalized the day after the collapse.