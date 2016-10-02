India Approves Paris Climate Deal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
India has ratified the Paris climate agreement, the United Nations confirmed on Sunday. India, one of the world’s largest producers of greenhouse gas, said it will ensure that at least 40 percent of its electricity originates from non-fossil fuels by the year 2030. The deal was agreed to last December and will take hold when enough countries which produce 55 percent of the world’s carbon emissions ratify it. India is the 62nd country to join the accord. The United States and China have already approved the deal, and are expected to be followed by the European Union to cross the 55 percent threshold. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was his intention to approve the deal on October 2nd, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.