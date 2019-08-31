CHEAT SHEET
Chemical Factory Explosion in India Kills 12, Injures Dozens
At least 12 people were killed and 58 injured after an explosion Saturday at a chemical factory in western India. Around 100 workers were present at the chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said. “From our initial investigation it appears a boiler exploded which led to a massive fire in the factory,” Sanjay Ahire, a senior police official, told CNN. The fire from the explosion has since been contained, but a search operation is ongoing. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will provide compensation of about $7,000 to the families of the deceased.