India Lashes Out at Canada’s ‘Absurd’ Assassination Claim
BLOWUP
India’s Foreign Ministry has moved to expel a Canadian diplomat from the country after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in a high-profile assassination on Canadian soil. Trudeau on Monday said “agents of the government of India” were behind the June shooting death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh community leader who was designated a “terrorist” back home for supporting the establishment of an independent state in India’s state of Punjab. After calling the allegation “absurd” on Tuesday, India’s Foreign Ministry announced it was booting a Canadian diplomat due to “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.” It went on to accuse the Canadian government of “providing shelter” to “terrorists and extremists” who seek to create an independent state called Khalistan. Canada has also expelled an Indian diplomat who is said to serve as head of Indian intelligence.