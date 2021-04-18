CHEAT SHEET
India Logs Quarter of a Million New COVID-19 Cases in One Day
India has faced a new crisis in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting an astonishing 261,500 new infections and 1,501 new deaths on Sunday. It was the fourth consecutive day the country topped more than 200,000 new cases and the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to CNN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a special meeting to deal with the health crisis, which has made global headlines after photos of patients sharing beds emerged. Much of the latest spike has been attributed to the month-long Kumbh Mela festival which drew tens of thousands of people. As of Sunday, India has reported 14,788,109 COVID-19 cases and 177,150 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.