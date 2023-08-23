CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    India Makes History With First Landing Near Moon’s South Pole

    ‘VICTORY CRY’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, Aug. 23, 2023.

    Amit Dave/Reuters

    India on Wednesday became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon. “India is on the moon,” said S. Somanath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the Chandrayaan-3 mission spacecraft touched down. The monumental achievement comes after Russia’s Luna-25 mission to the lunar south pole failed over the weekend as the lander crashed into the moon’s surface. Watching the landing from the BRICS summit in South Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the successful mission “a victory cry of a new India.” The mission is now expected to continue for another two weeks running scientific experiments on the lunar surface. India’s rover, named Pragyaan, will explore areas believed to contain water ice, which may eventually be useful in supporting a base for humans on the moon.

    Read it at Reuters
    ,