India Says ‘Oops’ After Missile Accidentally Launches Into Pakistan
SERIOUSLY, NOT NOW
India apologized to Pakistan on Friday after it accidentally launched an unarmed missile into its neighbor and arch foe on Wednesday. “In the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the government said in a statement. Pakistan was not amused, particularly as the missile damaged the wall of a residential building. The country has ordered an investigation into the incident and warned India “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future.” Still, India tried to put a positive spin on the misfire. “While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”