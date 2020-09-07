India Shoots Past Brazil in COVID-19 Cases, Now Second-Highest in the World
NEW EPICENTER
India recorded a staggering 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the country above Brazil in the number of confirmed infections from the novel coronavirus. India now has the second-biggest number of confirmed cases in the world at 4,204,613—but it’s still some distance behind the United States, which has confirmed 6,277,005 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll of 71,642 in India remains lower than the nearly 190,000 in the United States and 126,000 in Brazil. Monday’s spike in cases was the third straight daily record in India, and it comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to try to boost the economy. New Delhi resumed metro rail services Monday after a break of more than five months, and bars will open from Wednesday in the city.