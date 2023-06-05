Dad Found Son Alive Among Bodies in Morgue After India Train Crash: Report
‘NEVER GAVE UP’
A father who refused to accept that his son had been killed in a train crash in India traced his child to a temporary morgue where he was miraculously still alive, according to a report. Biswajit Malik, 24, had been on board the Coromandel Express—one of several trains involved in a horrific crash in the eastern Indian state of Odisha last Friday that left 275 dead and over 1,000 injured. After hearing news of the crash, Biswajit’s father, Helaram Malik, traveled with his brother-in-law, Dipak Das, to find his son. “We never gave up,” Das told The Times of India. After being unable to find Biswajit in the hospital, they were advised to check at a temporary morgue set up in a high school. “We were not allowed to see the bodies ourselves. A little later, a commotion broke out when someone noticed a victim’s right hand shivering,” Das said. “Since we were right there, we happened to notice that this hand belonged to Biswajit, who was unconscious and injured badly.” Biswajit was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment and, as of Monday, remained in a critically injured but stable condition.