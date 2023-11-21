First Images Emerge of 41 Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel
HOPEFUL
Rescuers released a video Tuesday showing the first images of 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India. The group has been stuck in the 3-mile tunnel in the Indian Himalayas in Uttarakhand state since a Nov. 12 cave-in. Authorities say the men have access to oxygen, food, water, and medicines, but they are still unable to escape their confined space after nine days in the tunnel. The first footage of the men was recorded with an endoscopic camera pushed through a pipe drilled through the roughly 195 feet pile of debris imprisoning the workers. They were seen smiling and waving at the camera and told rescuers they were all right, according to Reuters. Authorities plan to drill a new pipe into the debris on Tuesday that should be wide enough for the trapped men to crawl out.