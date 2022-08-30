Boss Accused of Hit Job on Employee After Secret Affair

A married man in India is accused of hiring hitmen to brutally murder one of his young employees after she threatened to expose their affair to his wife, according to a report.

The 34-year-old businessman, known only as Anuj, allegedly paid around $2,500 to have the 23-year-old woman killed, the Times of India reports.

On Saturday evening, Anuj allegedly called police to inform them that the woman had been murdered in his office in Delhi. When cops arrived at the scene, they found the unnamed victim—who had worked as a telecaller at Anuj’s business—with her throat slit.

“He told us he was talking to the woman on the phone when he heard an argument between her and some men,” an investigator told local media. “A few minutes later, he heard her shrieks. He then rushed to the office.”

Investigator Usha Rangnani said suspicions were quickly raised about Anuj’s role in the crime. Detectives reportedly found a photograph of Anuj in the victim’s purse and, under questioning, Anuj revealed details of their relationship. “Anuj confessed that he was having an extramarital affair with the woman for the past two to three years,” Rangnani said. “He didn’t tell her he was married. She was pressuring him to marry her.”

The victim had allegedly given Anuj a week to marry her before she would expose the affair. Anuj was then said to have sought the advice of another colleague, who in turn put him in touch with a trio of contract killers.

Anuj was said to have told the three brothers that the victim would be alone in the office on Saturday evening. When the day came, two of the three hitmen reportedly entered the building and attacked the victim with a knife as she spoke on the phone with Anuj while the third killer waited outside.

“Anuj was creating an alibi by calling her at 6.15 p.m.,” police said. “He also wanted to confirm whether the murder was committed.” All four of the men alleged to have been involved in the victim’s death were arrested, though one has reportedly escaped.