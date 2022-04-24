CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Indian Man Tried to Smuggle in Gold Under His Wig and In His Rectum: Cops
FOOL’S GOLD
Read it at The Times of India
An Indian man thought he concocted the perfect plan to smuggle in some gold into the country: hide it under a wig—and his rectum. Customs officials at the New Delhi airport disagreed, arresting the man for allegedly trying to bring in nearly $40,000 worth of gold through the unconventional means. The gold was found in two capsule-shaped pouches inside the man, while another set was found melted under the wig’s stitching. The man was traveling into New Delhi from Abu Dhabi, according to The Times of India. The act of bringing in gold isn’t illegal itself, but the man allegedly circumvented the necessary declaration to not pay the taxes on it. The matter is still under investigation.