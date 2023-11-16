Indian Official Alludes to Mystery Elon Musk Health Problems
GET WELL SOON?
An Indian government official hinted that Elon Musk might be under the weather on Monday, tweeting that he wished the business mogul “a speedy recovery.” The tweet, clocked first by tech blog Futurism, commemorated Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal’s trip to the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Goyal wrote that he missed Musk’s “magnetic presence” during the visit, suggesting they’d been scheduled to meet at the factory. In reply, Musk wrote back that it had been “an honor” to have Goyal visit Tesla. “My apologies for not being able to travel to California today,” he added, “but I look forward to meeting at a future date.” Musk has not publicly announced any illness or medical procedures of late, but as Futurism pointed out, he seems “like the exact type of boss who would show up at work with a cold… So the fact that he blew off a strategic international meeting is striking.”