Florida Suspect Who Took Two Women Hostage Killed After Wild Cop Chase
FATAL PURSUIT
Two Florida deputies shot and killed a man suspected of kidnapping two women, ending a chase that stretched over three counties. According to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s office, the suspect shot and kidnapped a woman on Saturday night. The suspect then began driving with the injured woman and another hostage in his car as deputies chased him; he shot at the officers multiple times before his car crashed, according to the news release. While the injured woman escaped the disabled vehicle, U.S. News reported that the suspect ran into the woods with the other hostage, holding a gun to her head. Aviation units aided ground officers in their pursuit, ending in the death of the suspect. No deputies were injured, the news release said, and both victims are being treated at local hospitals.