LANDMARK RUling
Indian Supreme Court Rules Ayodhya Religious Site Belongs to Hindus
The disputed religious site of Ayodhya in northern India belongs to Hindus, India’s Supreme Court said in a landmark ruling on Saturday. The 2.77 acre patch of land has been at the center of dispute for centuries, as Muslim emperors built the Babri mosque in the 1500s on the exact spot where Hindus believe one of their gods, Lord Ram, was born thousands of years earlier. In 1992, Hindu extremists tore down the mosque, and the land has remained empty since, the BBC reports. In an unanimous verdict, the court said that a report by the Archaeological Survey of India provided evidence that the remains of a building “that was not Islamic” was beneath the structure of the demolished mosque. The court continued, saying that the disputed land should be given to Hindus to build a temple to Lord Ram, while Muslims would be given five acres at a separate plot in Ayodhya. “This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, as thousands of police officers were deployed throughout the city amid fears of violence erupting.