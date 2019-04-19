Indian Voter Chops Off His Finger After Mistake on Ballot Paper

A man voting in India’s elections says he cut off his own index finger after accidentally voting for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party in this week’s election. Pawan Kumar said he had intended to vote for the opposition party, the BBC reports. Voters’ fingers are marked with indelible ink after they cast their votes on ballots, using symbols rather than names because of the country’s low literacy rates. “I wanted to vote for the elephant, but I voted for the flower by mistake,” Kumar said in a video of his self-amputation that has gone viral.