Indiana Abortion Restrictions Blocked by Federal Judge
STRUCK DOWN
A federal judge in Indiana has blocked several abortion restrictions that were challenged in a 2018 lawsuit, the Indianapolis Star reports. In issuing a permanent injunction on Tuesday, Judge Sarah Evans Barker has prevented the enforcement of several provisions, including a ban on abortion providers using telemedicine, a requirement that physicians must examine patients in-person prior to the procedure, and a requirement that abortion providers must give patients information provided by the state on fetal pain prior to administering abortion.
While the decision represents a victory for Indiana abortion advocates, parts of the state's abortion law remain intact. The decision comes amid mounting efforts from conservative lawmakers to upend Roe v. Wade. A federal judge recently ruled that an Arkansas law that banned nearly all abortions and intended to destroy the decades-old ruling was unconstitutional.